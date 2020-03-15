ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WCMH) — With Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordering all dine-in restaurants to close in an effort to fight the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, there are several food delivery services available to bring food to your door.
In addition to individual restaurants with delivery services (check their websites), the following services are available:
- DoorDash — will deliver from several restaurants including Chipolte, Firehouse Tavern, and McDonald’s.
- Postmates — will deliver from several local restaurants as well as chains like Five Guys, Denny’s and Subway
- Uber Eats — will deliver from Panda Express, Popeye’s, and Donatos Pizza, among several others
- Grub Hub — will deliver from chains like Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s
- EatStreet — works more closely with local restaurants instead of national chains
All of the above have different charges per delivery, with some holding specials for a user’s first order.
Check the individual websites for more information on charges and delivery locations.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Online delivery services that will bring food to your door during coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus impacts local churches, prompts live-streamed services
- What is social distancing? Understanding the best tool to fight the coronavirus
- Fed slashes rates to near zero, eases bank lending rules
- City of Rockford halts water shut-offs for non-payment
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!