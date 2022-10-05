(WTVO) — Prices at the gas pump may start going up once again this fall.

The OPEC+ Alliance decided Wednesday to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The change takes effect next month.

The group is led by Saudi Arabia. It said that it is cutting production in response to falling global oil prices.

The Biden administration called the decision shortsighted. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the U.S. has been doing its part to make sure that energy demand needs are met.

“United States oil production is up by more than 500,000 barrels a day,” Blinken said. “As you know, we have tapped into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as well to make sure energy is on the market and also as a way to stabilize prices. Indeed, energy prices have come down as a result of the efforts that we’ve made, and when it comes to OPEC, we’ve made clear our views to OPEC members.”

The White House said that it will work with Congress on additional tools to reduce OPEC’s control over energy prices.