Opening arguments begin in Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. (WTVO) — One day after jury selection started in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a jury is already seated on both sides, and lawyers have delivered their opening arguments.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during a turbulent police brutality protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Prosecutors said that Rittenhouse, who traveled from his home in Illinois, instigated the deadly confrontation.

The state pointed out that Rittenhouse shot one of his victims in the back, but the defense argued that he was acted in self-defense.

“And yet, out of these hundreds of people, only one person killed anyone that night, only one person shot anyone that night,” said Prosecutor Thomas Binger.

“Kyle Rittenhouse protected himself, protected his firearm so it couldn’t be taken, used against him or other people,” countered Rittenhouse’s Attorney Mark Richards.

Rittenhouse has entered not guilty pleas to two counts of homicide, along with several other charges. He is facing a mandatory life sentence if convicted.