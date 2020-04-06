“Operation Feed the Front Line” helps out essential workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of Stateline charities work together to feed those working on thr front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operation Feed the Front Line was created by Blue 815, The Greg Lindmark, Amanda Reed and Jamie Cox Foundations.

The group raised over $8,500 in less than 24 hours to buy gift cards at local restaurants to donate to essential workers serving the area

“The idea just came to you know let’s do something positive in our community we can help our local restaurants who our struggling through this and of course the first responders who are out there working all the time. It’s a time where the community can really come together and that’s really what we’ve done,” said Brad Lindmark, from the Greg Lindmark Foundation.

Volunteers will distribute gift certificates on Tuesday and those interested in donating to the cause can do it on “Operation Feed the Front Line” https://www.facebook.com/Operation-Feed-The-Front-Line-100781288260329/ Facebook page