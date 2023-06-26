Rockton, Ill. (WTVO) — Tensions high in Rockton Monday night, as the Talcott Free Library board votes on a drag queen story time event.

“I just thought everyone should be represented. The silent majority. My friends and family were here, and I don’t think it’s right to have drag queens in a library,” said Brian Huff.

Community members both for and against the event gathered outside the Rockton Community Center with signs, flags and megaphones.

“It’s about the drag community and making sure that they’re represented, they’re safe, they’re loved, and they have a community behind them,” said Jessica Green.

Roads were closed off as the crowds poured into the street. Police officers were also on scene.

“Blessed are the peacemakers,” said Huff. “And so as long as everything stays civil and we can get event cancelled in July that would be good.”

This meeting was moved from the library to the community center due to the large volume of people who were expected to speak.

“Everyone is represented in the library,” said Green. “And so we want to let our librarians know that they are appreciated. There’s a community here that supports them and what they’re doing to be more inclusive. And we really appreciate their efforts. And you know, we’re creating a more inclusive Rockton, more inclusive community and a nation. And this is one step.”

The library board approved the event. It came down to a 4-2 vote.

The story time is scheduled for July 14.