OptOutside hike planned at Severson Dells Nature Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Specialty outdoor retailer Rocktown Adventures is hosting their 6th annual alternative to Black Friday.

It’s called the #OptOutside Hike at Severson Dells Nature Center.

It will happen on November 26, 2021.

The 1.5-hour hike is billed as a fun and healthy way for families to enjoy the outdoors after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The hike will start at 10:30 am at Severson Dells Nature Center, located at 8786 Montague Road, Rockford, IL 61102.



“We are happy to be returning to Severson Dells Nature Center for our traditional #OptOutside hike,” says Kevin Versino, General Manager of Rocktown Adventures. “At Rocktown Adventures, we value spending time outdoors with family and friends; the stores will still be there when we’re done hiking. Plus, it’s a great way to exercise after all that turkey!”



The #OptOutside hike is low intensity and suitable for all ages.

Participants should wear shoes best suitable for hiking, dress in layers, and bring rain gear in case Mother Nature calls for it. A bottle of water and a light snack are a good idea, too.



If you are unable to join the hike but still choose to #OptOutside, post a photo on social media of your adventure and tag Rocktown Adventures (@RocktownAdventures) to receive 10% off your purchase from November 27-November 30.



The #OptOutside hike is free, but RSVPs are requested by visiting www.rocktownadventures.com/events/.