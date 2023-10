ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Oregon Hawks were trying to get a playoff clinching win Friday night as they visited the Royal Lions.

Oregon won 48-13. The Hawks are most likely in the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Oregon finished at 5-4, tied for fourth in the Big Northern conference with Stillman Valley and Lutheran. Rockford Christian will hang up the cleats after a winless, 0-9 season.

For highlights watch the media player above.