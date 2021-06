OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The U.S. Department of Justice has charged 32-year-old John Woodward with child pornography.

According to officials, Woodward accessed a file containing a visual depiction of child pornography between June 27 and August 10, 2020. Authorities said the visual depicted a minor under the age of 12.

Woodward was caught as part of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

If convicted Woodward faces up to 20 years in prison.