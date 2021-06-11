Oregon man killed in motorcycle crash

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Oregon man was killed and his passenger critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

According to Oregon Police, James Ross and his passenger, Linda Ross, both of Oregon, were ejected from the motorcycle after a white Chrysler van, driven by Shamika Mathis, of Delevan, Wisconsin, pulled in front of him at the intersection of E. Washington Street and River Road around 4:10 p.m.

James Ross was pronounced dead at the scene. Linda Ross was taken to Mercyheath, and is listed in critical condition.

Mathis and the other occupants of the van were not injured.

No charges have been filed as of press time.

