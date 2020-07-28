Oregon Middle School adds AC units to all classrooms

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Oregon Middle School students and staff won’t have to worry about the heat when they return to class.

Air conditioning units are being installed in all classrooms. The Oregon school district will use federal “CARES Act” money to pay for the installations.

On their return, students will be back on a split schedule. Elementary kids will be in class from about 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Middle and high school students will attend between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“That was done to provide us some flexibility in terms of busing, keeping our numbers low and additional time for cleaning in the buildings, but given our junior high kids were going to be in the afternoon, we wanted to make sure that there was as much comfort as possible because of how warm it can be at 3 o’clock,” explained Oregon School District Superintendent Dr. Tom Mahoney.

Oregon students return to class on August 13th.

