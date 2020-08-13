Oregon students welcomed back to school with COVID-19 safety guidelines

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — School aged kids in Oregon got up early Thursday morning, packed their backpacks and headed of to class.

This first day back looked a lot different than any year before. Students, instead of running up to a group of friends, waited single-file in line to get into the building.

Signs with safety guidelines were there to greet students at the front door. Kids are supposed to form a single-file line while going from class to class.

One high school senior says she feels her class is starting their final year already behind.

“Usually your junior year they help you apply to colleges and tell you what to do and stuff and we didn’t get to take any of our big tests so I’m a little nervous about applying for colleges,” explained Abigail Tomlinson.

Right now, Oregon is the first Stateline school to start the year.

