Oregon woman arrested, charged with murder

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — The mother of an Oregon boy who died in February has been booked into the Ogle County Jail.

VINE, the Victim Information and Notification Everyday, shows Sarah Safranek, 34, is charged with murder.

We do not know if the murder charge is for 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton.

Her husband had filed an order of protection against Safranek a few weeks after the death of their son.

Oregon Police say officers responded to a 911 call, for a child who was not breathing, around 2:35 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17 at a residence in the 400 block of South 10th Street.

Police say Nathaniel was taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon, where he was pronounced dead.

The Ogle County County State’s Attorney and Oregon Police Department have a new conference scheduled for today to announce an update on a pending investigation.

