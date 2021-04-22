Oregon woman charged with murdering her son appears in court, bond remains $2 million

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Oregon woman accused of killing her young son appeared in court for the first time on Thursday.

Sarah Safranek faces multiple charges, including 5 counts of First Degree Murder.

Sarah Safranek walked into court Thursday morning shackled and wearing an orange prison uniform. A judge read her rights and went over the charges and possible penalties. Safranek was also appointed a public defender.

She was arrested on Wednesday. Investigators say the 34-year-old suffocated and killed 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton.

Her bond is set at $2 million. She is due back in court on May 5.