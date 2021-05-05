Oregon woman pleads not guilty to murdering her 7-year-old son

OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Ogle County mother accused of killing her own son enters a plea in court.

Sarah Safranek appeared in an Oregon courtroom Wednesday. She only spoke once, saying she understood the charges.

The 34-year-old is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of a Child. She was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Photo: GoFundMe

In February, prosecutors say Safranek suffocated 7-year-old Nathaniel Burton inside their Oregon home.

If convicted, she faces up to 60 years in prison. She is due back in court June 9.