Orfordville teen killed in Rock Co. crash Thursday afternoon

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) ─ An Orfordville teen died following an afternoon crash in Rock County.

Rock County Sheriff deputies were called to the crash in the area of W. County Rd. K and S. Fossum Rd. around 3:30 p.m..

Two teens were inside the car.

Investigators said a 17-year-old male from Beloit was behind the wheel. A 16-year-old female from Orfordville was a passenger.

He was reportedly driving south on W. County Rd. K when he failed to navigate through a curve. The car went into a ditch and flipped multiple times. The female passenger was thrown from the car.

The Orfordville teen died at the scene. She has not been identified.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither teen was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.