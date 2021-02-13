Organizers collect pajamas for the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local resident is extending a hand to families in need by collecting pajamas.

Cars lined up to donate new or unused pairs of pajamas at Oxford Park Saturday in Rockford. Organizer Bobby Walsh is taking them to the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford.

He says that with the pandemic hitting hard on many families, this was something he felt was necessary.

“Everywhere you read, people are struggling. So, whatever we can do, people that might be more fortunate and are able to work more are still holding onto their jobs, we’re happy to come together as a 12th Ward and a community of Rockford here to try to drum up some donations in whatever format,” Walsh said.

Roughly 40 pairs of pajamas were collected. Walsh says he hopes to make this an annual event.