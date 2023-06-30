(WTVO) — Alan Arkin, the Oscar and Tony Award winning actor, has died at the age of 89, according to PEOPLE.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons, Adam, Matthew, and Anthony, told the outlet in a joint statement Friday.

Arkin had recently starred in The Kominsky Method alongside Michael Douglas on Netflix. He won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role in Little Miss Sunshine.

According to PEOPLE, Arkin was born in Brooklyn on March 26, 1934.

He starred in films such as Wait Until Dark, Edward Scissorhands, Glengarry Glen Ross, Grudge Match, Argo, and Grosse Point Blank.

His son, Adam Arkin, 66, has starred in movies such as Halloween H20 and TV shows including Sons of Anarchy and Chicago Hope.