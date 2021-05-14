OSF doctor wants to raise epilepsy awareness

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford doctor wants to raise awareness on a disorder that affects about 3.5 million Americans.

It comes as a recent report said Bears quarterback Justin Fields has epilepsy.

Symptoms can include temporary confusion, loss of consciousness, or uncontrollable jerking of the arms and legs.

Dr. Tariq Gheith, neurologist at OSF St. Anthony, says risk factors can include age, family history, and vascular diseases.

“It’s not always what you see in the movies. It’s not always just you shaking all over the place and losing consciousness. You can very well retain consciousness during a seizure and you can do that for years and be seizing and not know it. It’s always a good idea to reach out to somebody just for your own peace of mind.”

Doctors say epilepsy can be treated with medication or surgery, while others outgrow the condition over time.