Overnight crash near Auburn Street sends three to Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford police were called to the intersection of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue for a two-vehicle traffic accident.
Officials say three people were brought to area hospitals. No word on their conditions.
Police say they are still investigation what caused the crash.
