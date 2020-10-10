Overnight crash near Auburn Street sends three to Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford police were called to the intersection of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue for a two-vehicle traffic accident.

Officials say three people were brought to area hospitals. No word on their conditions.

Police say they are still investigation what caused the crash.

