Overnight crash near Auburn Street sends three to Rockford hospital

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Just after 12:00 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford police were called to the intersection of Auburn Street and Ridge Avenue for a two-vehicle traffic accident.

Officials say three people were brought to area hospitals. No word on their conditions.

Traffic accident at Auburn St and Ridge Ave. Two vehicles involved. Three subjects transported to local hospitals. Investigation is currently ongoing. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 10, 2020

Police say they are still investigation what caused the crash.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

