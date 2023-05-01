ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – One person is dead and another is hurt after two separate shootings overnight.

Rockford Police said a man succumbed to life-threatening injuries after someone shot him in the 1700 block of Wedel Ave. The victim was 50 years old.

A few hours earlier, just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, someone shot a female victim in the 400 block of S. Day Ave. She is expected to be okay.

Police are still hunting down the suspects. If you have any information on either shooting, contact the Rockford Police Department.