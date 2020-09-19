Package containing ricin addressed to President Trump intercepted by law enforcement, report says

President Donald Trump speaks about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after a campaign rally at Bemidji Regional Airport, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Bemidji, Minn. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A package containing the poison ricin addressed to President Donald Trump was intercepted by law enforcement earlier this week, according to CNN.

CNN says two tests were done to confirm the presence of ricin. The FBI and Secret Service are investigating the matter.

Ricin is a highly toxic compound extracted from castor beans that has been used in terror plots. If ricin is ingested it can collapse the circulatory system.

