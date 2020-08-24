Packers Training Camp Report: Za’Darius and Alexander return, Lafleur and Rodgers talk social justice

(WFRV) – The Packers hit the field in helmets, no pads, as they continued week two with some familiar faces back at practice.

“Injury” Report

Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith was on the field after missing the last four practices. Cornerback Jaire Alexander and tight end Marcedes Lewis also returned to practice on Monday.

S Raven Greene, T Rick Wagner, DL Montravius Adams, RB Patrick Taylor, LB Curtis Bolton, DL Greg Roberts, and G Simon Stepaniak all sat out on Monday.

Rookie guard John Runyan Jr. was on the field Monday after dropping out early the day before.

News & Notes

The Packers had a light practice at just an hour and 18 minutes on the grass Monday morning. That’s before they return to Lambeau Field for their second practice inside the stadium tomorrow.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters tomorrow’s practice will be more physical with some “live tackling” for young guys late. That’s after the jog tempo during one of the hottest practices of training camp thus far.

They Said It…

Matt LaFleur after meeting with team’s leadership council on Monday about the police involved shooting in Kenosha the day before: “Thinking about Jacob Blake. It’s amazing to me this is still happening. So, I wanted to get our guys perspective, and tried to float around some ideas on how we can make a difference and use our platform, because things have to change. The social injustice, the police brutality, the antiquated laws, just got to bring awareness to everybody that black lives matter, and we can’t stand for this any longer.”

Aaron Rodgers on events in Kenosha and social justice: “I think, like I said in the video we put out, it’s a systemic problem and until the problem is fixed this is going to be an all to common sighting in this country. It obviously hits home being not to far from Green Bay. I’m not going to comment directly on the video until more facts come out, but obviously it’s something where you, I think as a non-police officer, a lot of us the natural question is when is lethal force necessary? Again, I think that goes to a systematic problem that needs to be addressed at some point. You know, there are antiquated laws that are prejudicial against people of color, in this state, I think the Governor and some of the folks at the capital need to take a hard look at some of those systems that are in place.”