OAK BROOK, Ill. (WTVO) — An Indiana woman is accused of leading police on a high-speed chase after a Chicago man allegedly stole $389 worth of shoes from an Oak Brook Nike store on Saturday.

According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers were called to the Nike Outlet store on 22nd Street around 12:30 p.m. where a man, later identified as Daevondre Powell, 25, of Chicago, was said to have stolen three pairs of Air Jordan shoes.

Powell got into a car driven by Tikeisha Na’keyta Coleman, 29, of Decatur, Indiana, and fled eastbound on 22nd street, authorities said.

Photo: DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office

Coleman initiated a pursuit that reached speeds of 81 mph before she rear-ended a pickup truck on 17th Street in Maywood.

She was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding, and Powell was charged with burglary and retail theft.

“What I find particularly disturbing in this case is the allegation that Ms. Coleman attempted to flee the scene at a high rate of speed at one of the busiest intersections in the County in the middle of a Saturday afternoon while the roads were slick with snow. Thankfully, no innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

Powell and Coleman are due back in court on January 29th.