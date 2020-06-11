Panda Express donates $26K worth of PPE to Mercyhealth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mercyhealth staff in Rockford and Janesville received a donation of $26,784 worth of personal protective equipment from Panda Express.

“We are so incredibly thankful Panda Express is helping us join in the fight to limit the spread of coronavirus, and for protecting our health care workers, patients and families,” Joel Prah, Vice President of Supply Chain, Mercyheath. “Panda Express has made an extraordinary effort to donate PPE the hospital relies on to provide the very best, compassionate care.”

Panda Express has raised $6.36 million to provide PPE equipment to over 80 hospitals in need, according to a statement released Thursday.

“During this time of crisis, we remain committed to our mission of supporting the health and well-being of our communities,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. “With the help of our generous guests, we’ve been able to continue providing essential workers with much needed equipment to protect patients and health care workers. This donation is our way of saying thank you to all the heroes at Mercyhealth who are risking their lives every day for those in need.”

