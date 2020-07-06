Parents need help flying preemie babies born in Utah home to Florida

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Two babies, born at 30 weeks far from their parents — parents who are asking someone with access to a private plane to help get them home to Florida.

“We don’t want them to get any sicker than they are,” said Alison, their mother, over a Zoom chat with ABC4 Sunday night.

Her babies, David and Sydney, were born prematurely at 30 weeks. David weighed just under three pounds, Sydney weighed about two.

“Your kid is two pounds one ounce, and they like fit in the palm of your hand — it’s so surreal,” said John, the father.

So why are the parents in Florida, and the babies in St. George, Utah?

It’s a story that started years ago when the couple began searching for a surrogate mother. An agency found them a surrogate mother in St. George, and earlier this year the couple received the news: their twin babies were to be born in August.

But in late May, the surrogate mother was having pains, and after she was rushed to the hospital, doctors told her the babies would be delivered prematurely.

“We saw it live on our phones because we weren’t able to get out there,” said Alison.

Since then, the parents have been able to visit — to hold their children, to celebrate Father’s Day, and to cherish their blessings — but the babies have remained at the NICU. And, as COVID-19 cases have been spiking in Florida, doctors have been telling the parents it might not be safe for them to resume visiting.

When the NICU stay ends in the coming weeks, doctors have told them commercial flight will not be safe for the babies due to concerns about COVID-19.

A nurse posted this to FB, asking for help to get the babies flown home safely, and privately.

Mother Alison knows it is a big ask — and just wants her children home.

“Anybody looking to do a good deed to help, we’re not looking for like a freebie,” said Alison.

“We just want to get them home, we want to get them safe.”