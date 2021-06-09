Parents upset after Belvidere pool closed due to staff shortages

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Park District says swimmers wanting to take a dip in Belvidere’s public pool will have to wait a little longer. More lifeguards are needed to open the facility.

We caught up with a Belvidere resident who says her family was looking forward to getting back in the pool.

It’s a nationwide problem that’s struck multiple Stateline pools leaving places scrambling to hire and families out of the water.

“There’s a lot of families that are [inconvienced],” said Belvidere resident Terri Glass.

Families in Belvidere like Terri Glass and her son aren’t able to dive into the William Grady Pool just yet.

“It seems crazy to me that it’s a problem nationwide,” said Glass.

The Belvidere Park District says an independent pool management team did not hire enough lifeguards for the season.

It’s a problem affecting many area pools. In Rockford, only Sand Park Pool can reopen while Harkins Aquatic Center and Alpine Pool also wait until more lifeguards apply.

Beloit’s Kruger Pool will only open Fridays through Sundays because of the shortage.

“90 degrees outside and we just went by the splash pad in town and there are quite a few families, but it’s not for 14-year-olds–that’s for babies,” said Glass. “He just wants to get it and swim and cool off and do his laps.”

“Here you’ve got teenagers, kids that are above age 7, there’s no pool, there’s no public pool. It’s 90 degrees outside and there was no time to prepare as a family.”

The park district says it is in the process of finalizing a deal with a new pool management team. Until then, Glass says their family summer plans have been altered.

“I’m kind of in a holding pattern, unfortunately. I had to go to another facility and buy my son another pool pass today so he could get in and work for his scout requirements, but now that means I’m out two pool passes for the same summer,” Glass added.

The Belvidere Park District is asking residents to be patient and that they will post a new re-opening date in the near future.

The Rockford Park District is also hiring lifeguards. Click here if you are interested.