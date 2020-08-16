BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit city officials say that a Parks & Recs staff member spotted a cougar on Saturday.
The sighting occurred at Big Hill Park in Beloit. Officials say they reported the sighting to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Experts shared some tips for what to do if you run into a big cat.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘We had to do it’; Denver restaurant charges COVID fee
- Pregnancy during the pandemic: Here’s one way coronavirus could affect fetal development
- IDPH reports 1,562 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 18 additional deaths
- Park employee spots cougar in Beloit
- Local man crashes into ditch, arrested for 5th OWI
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!