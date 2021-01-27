Participants pay tribute to Rockford Ald. John Beck in 35th Annual Snow Sculpting Competition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline winter tradition kicks off as artists make their way to Sinnissippi Park for the 35th Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition.

One team of creatives tell us that this year’s inspiration comes from a man who made the event possible.

“There’s really nothing to see right now except for getting to see the cool tools. But as time goes on, and something starts to come out of this, it’s going to be a lot of fun for people to see. We’re psyched,” said first-time sculptor Dan Keidl.

Sculptors began the process of transforming big blocks of snow into works of art on Wednesday.

“We were just talking about how we’re all so used to being home that we don’t really know what it’s like to be around other people anymore. So, this is a great opportunity to get out, be out in nature, have some fun with each other, make a sculpture, make some art together,” Keidl explained.

Nine state teams have already begun working on their creations. On Thursday, eight teams from the high schools rank will join them. Sculptors will have until Saturday morning to put the finishing touches on their artwork.

This year, the beloved tradition will also include a tribute to longtime Park District employee and Rockford Alderman John Beck, who passed away last April. He was in charge of the snow sculpting competition for over a decade.

“Without John, I don’t know if this would be a thing. And it’s brought me a lot of fun and joy, and I know it’s brought a lot of other people fun and joy,” said Joe Goral.

Goral and his team are participating as an exhibition team to create a sculpture in Beck’s memory.

“To be able to honor his memory and really show what John meant to all of us is something I’m proud to do, and something I’m glad to do,” Goral said.

The winner from the state-division will advance to the National Sculpting Competition in Wisconsin next month. Visitors are welcome to drive or walk through the park to see all of the scupltures.