Partnership provides free masks to Rock County residents

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Residents in Rock County who are in need of face masks and thermometers can pick up those items for free thanks to a new partnership.

Reopen Rock Task Force, Rock County, and the United Way Blackhawk Region will host multiple drive-thru mask giveaways this upcoming weekend.

The group plans to hand out thousands of products paid for by the federal CARES program.

Giveaways are set for Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The locations in Beloit are:

Brother Dutton School, 717 Hackett St.

Merrill Community Center 1428 Wisconsin Ave.

St. Thomas Church 822 E Grand Ave.

The locations in Janesville are:

First Congregational United Church of Christ 54 S Jackson St.

Rock County Job Center 1900 Center Ave.

12 & 12 Drop-In/ Club House 402 W Delevan Dr.

