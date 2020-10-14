Partnership provides free masks to Rock County residents

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Residents in Rock County who are in need of face masks and thermometers can pick up those items for free thanks to a new partnership.
Reopen Rock Task Force, Rock County, and the United Way Blackhawk Region will host multiple drive-thru mask giveaways this upcoming weekend.
The group plans to hand out thousands of products paid for by the federal CARES program.
Giveaways are set for Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The locations in Beloit are:
- Brother Dutton School, 717 Hackett St.
- Merrill Community Center 1428 Wisconsin Ave.
- St. Thomas Church 822 E Grand Ave.
The locations in Janesville are:
- First Congregational United Church of Christ 54 S Jackson St.
- Rock County Job Center 1900 Center Ave.
- 12 & 12 Drop-In/ Club House 402 W Delevan Dr.
MORE HEADLINES:
