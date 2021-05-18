Pasquotank DA says deputies were ‘justified’ in shooting Andrew Brown Jr.; deputies remain employed but will be ‘disciplined and retrained’

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Pasquotank County District Attorney R. Andrew Womble claimed the law enforcement killing of Andrew Brown Jr. last month was “justified” as he shared the results of an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday.

Womble said the three deputies that fired their weapons, Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn, won’t face charges.

“While tragic, the shooting of Mr. Brown was justified due to his actions,” Womble said.

The three deputies that fired their weapons at Brown will keep their jobs, however, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II said in a video Tuesday afternoon that they will be retrained and disciplined.

Wooten said two deputies didn’t turn on their body cameras, which he said was “unacceptable.” He also said they’ll also be disciplined for not having emergency medical services on standby.

“This was a terrible and tragic outcome,” Wooten said about the shooting. “We can do better.”

Brown was killed by deputies on April 21 while he was in a car on Perry Street in Elizabeth City. Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to serve a drug-related search warrant at the time.

Watch the full bodycam footage shown Tuesday below (muted due to obscene language)

Womble explains justification

Body camera video of the incident, which was shown to the public for the first time on Tuesday, shows Brown turn his vehicle to try to leave the area after deputies arrived at his home with guns drawn to try to take him into custody.

Two deputies were in the general area of the direction Brown was heading, and Womble claimed Brown’s actions put deputies in danger. Womble said one deputy was in the “direct path” of Brown’s vehicle, though footage doesn’t appear to show Brown intentionally trying to strike deputies with his car.

Womble also said that Brown’s driving was “aggressive” and one deputy was pulled by Brown’s car when he tried to open Brown’s door.

“They were afraid of being run over, or they were afraid of their fellow officers being run over,” Womble said.

Deputies had positioned themselves in front of and behind Brown’s vehicle, which was in park before Brown tried to drive away. No deputies were injured in the incident, sheriff Wooten said.

Womble said the first shot at Brown’s vehicle went through the front windshield after Brown drove forward. Officers then continued to open fire as he drove away, with one bullet fatally striking Brown in the back of the head, an independent autopsy showed. Womble said the investigation found that bullet ricocheted off a surface in the car before splintering into three pieces when it struck Brown’s skull.

Womble claimed that due to the severity of the charges against Brown, “they could not simply let him go, as has been suggested … Brown posed an immediate threat to the safety of officers and others.”

Womble continued to point to the fact that state law only requires deputies to have a “perception of an apparent threat” to use deadly force. He said Brown was a deadly threat through the general use of his car. No weapons were found on Brown, and Brown wasn’t known to carry weapons, Womble said.

Womble says that even after deciding not to bring charges, he doesn't think the full unedited body camera video should be released.



He said anything not involving the 44-second interaction with Brown could be considered a "personal" file @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/B25EeKEDOH — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 18, 2021

North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation response

The NC SBI said even though it conducted the investigation, it “does not make any determinations as to whether criminal charges should be filed and/or determine if a person’s actions are justified or not.”

That decision is left up to the district attorney.

“Furthermore, in its role as impartial fact-finder, it is not the NC SBI’s place to agree or disagree with any prosecutor’s decision regarding an investigation,” the NC SBI said in a statement.

The @SBI1937 releases a statement saying that they will not release any written reports in its investigation into Andrew Brown's killing. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/NCM1zjKCkQ — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) May 18, 2021

Seven deputies were initially put on administrative leave. Four later returned to work because it was “obvious” they didn’t fire their weapons during the shooting, Wooten said about a week after the shooting.

Brown’s family responds

Brown’s family members, who last week were able to view additional footage from the incident, have called the shooting an “execution.”

The family released a statement on Tuesday after Womble’s announcement, saying that calling the shooting justified was “both an insult and a slap in the face.”

The family’s lawyers have also previously called on Womble to be removed from the case due to a “conflict of interest.” The FBI has also launched its own civil rights probe into the case.

“Andrew Brown Jr., his grieving family, and this community deserve answers,” the statement read. “And they received anything but from D.A. Womble’s attempt to whitewash this unjustified killing. To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew’s family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere. Not only was the car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons – clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered. And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head. Interestingly, none of these issues were appropriately addressed in today’s press conference.”

After the announcement from Womble, protesters outside also showed their disappointment, WAVY’s Chris Horne reports. Protesters have demonstrated peacefully since Brown was killed by law enforcement. The county announced Tuesday morning that all downtown county offices closed at 10 a.m. prior to Womble’s announcement.

DA Womble: It is my sincere prayer that no one is ever killed by law enforcement, but I also pray law enforcement are never placed in the position to have to use lethal force to protect themselves or innocent lives around them." @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) May 18, 2021

Transparency

The NC SBI said in its statement that it would not release a report, something the family said would “help shed some much needed daylight on this case and bring a small measure of justice to this family and this community. Because we certainly got neither transparency nor justice today. We request that the Federal Department of Justice intervene immediately.”

However, Wooten, the sheriff, said he will again petition the Superior Court for the release of the body camera footage to the public.

“This should have not happened this way at all. I continue to pray for them and hope they find peace,” he said, referring to Brown’s family.

In the video released by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, Wooten explained his office’s internal investigation into the shooting, which was separate from the NC SBI’s probe.

He said he asked for outside investigators to assist with the internal investigation, including four from other localities. His investigators re-interviewed the deputies involved.

The sheriff’s office also hired an outside tactical and use of force expert with more than 30 years of service to assist. He also has 2,000-plus use of force reviews, Wooten said. That expert reviewed the four outside investigators’ work, body camera footage, the interviews with the deputies involved, the office’s policies, evidence and other cases for use of force.

After reviewing all of that information, Wooten said the deputies involved will keep their jobs but will be disciplined and retrained.

This article will be updated.