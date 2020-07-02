Passage of House bill could mean investment in Rockford region’s infrastructure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A trillion dollar bill which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday could make a big impact in the Rockford region.

The “Moving Forward Act” passed yesterday.

If approved by the Senate and President, it would mean a $1.5 trillion investment in the nation’s infrastructure.

Five hundred billion would go toward rebuilding highways, bridges, transit, rail and airports.

Mayor Tom McNamara says Rockford could see major benefits as the city comes out of COVID-19 restrictions.

“Number one, it puts people to work and we need that here now more than ever. We have nearly 20% unemployment. So, we need that now more than ever,” McNamara said Thursday. “We need to use this opportunity to not reopen, but to rebuild and to me reopen means go back to the way things were, rebuild means look towards the future.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.

