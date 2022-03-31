ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is coming to Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center in April.

The live version of the hit children’s show will have two performances on April 19th and 20th at 6 p.m.

In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap’n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure.

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with a Broadway-style production.

Tickets for both performances are on sale Friday, January 28 at 10a.m. and may be purchased at pawpatrollive.com, ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and Coronado PAC box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.