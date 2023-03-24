(WTVO) — Payments to Illinois residents as part of a biometric data class action suit against Google have been delayed after a motion was filed challenging the claim-verification process.

According to the settlement’s website, a putative intervenor filed the motion contesting how legitimate claims were separated from fraudulent claims.

“Payment of claims will be delayed until this individual’s motion to intervene and proposed objection are resolved. The Court has set a hearing on the motion to intervene on April 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m,” the website reads.

Google was accused in the complaint of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The complaint accused Google of using a face regrouping tool in the Google Photos app to sort photographs without user consent.

Google reached a settlement of $100 million in the case.

Class-action members who appeared in a photo in the Google Photos app between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, were eligible for a cut of the settlement.

Those who filed a claim as part of the suit against Google are expected to receive around $150 each.