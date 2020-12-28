Police: Webb admitted to bowling alley shootings

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Court documents obtained by WTVO lay out Saturday night’s shooting at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford.

According to the probable cause statement written by Rockford Police, Duke Webb, 37, shot at a table of teenagers on the first floor of the building around 6:55 pm.

The first victim was a 16-year-old girl who was shot in her shoulder. Police have told us she has since been released from the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy also sitting at the table was shot in the face. He was taken to UW Madison for treatment.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said on Sunday, the teens were there to pick-up food carry-out orders.

The document goes on to say, a 65-year-old man was on the first floor when the shooting started and ran toward the stairs, when he was shot. He had died by the time police arrived.

The statement says Webb then went up to the second floor, where there is a bar.

He fired several shots at the approximately 20-25 people there, according to police. Three men were hit, two died.

A 62-year-old man was shot five times. At last check, he was in critical condition at the hospital.

The two men who died upstairs were 69 and 73-years-old.

Police say Webb admitted to the shooting and was arrested at the scene.

He told officers were the guns were at, according to the statement, and two guns were recovered.

Webb is charged with three counts of first degree murder and three counts of attempted first degree murder. He is due in court Monday afternoon.