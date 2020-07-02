Pearl Lake beach opening for 4th of July weekend

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — The Pearl Lake resort announced that it’s beach will open Friday, July 3rd, in time for the 4th of July holiday.

The resort said the beach will be open to registered guests only, and is limited in capacity to 100 persons at a time, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The beach will be swim at your own risk. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. No coolers, rafts, or inflatables. Bring your own chairs. Please practice social distancing both in and out of the water,” Pearl Lake posted on Facebook.

The resort was closed to the public in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

