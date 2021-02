PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — It was a battle that went down to the wire between the Pecatonica Indians and the Winnebago Indians on Saturday afternoon.

Neither team shot particularly well in the first half. Pecatonicas’ Hunter Hoffman led the way with 19 points, and Carl Firch for Winnebago finished with 20 points.

Pecatonica improves to 1-0, and Winnebago drops to 0-1.