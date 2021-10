ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) ─ Rockford Police investigate after an accident involving a pedestrian.

Police tweeted about the accident just before 7 p.m. Tuesday.

600 Auburn St is temporarily shut down in both directions for an accident involving a pedestrian. Please avoid the area while the scene is being processed. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 19, 2021

The accident happened on the 600 block of Auburn Street, near Harlem Boulevard.

Auburn Street is shut down in both directions.

Few other details are available.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story…