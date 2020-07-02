Pedestrian hit by car in Rockford Thursday afternoon

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- A formal citizen complaint against Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea will be heard by the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners on Tuesday, July 7th.

A group of Rockford residents filed a formal complaint against Rockford Police Chief O’Shea for his comments in May on teenage gun violence. The group delivered the paperwork to the Fire and Police Commission at the end of last week.