BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night in Belvidere. The victim has not yet been identified.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Newburg Road and Royal Avenue.

Police said the victim was dead when first responders arrived.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.