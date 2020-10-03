Pedestrian killed in Rockford accident near N. Central Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Rockford.

At 1:19 a.m. Saturday morning, Rockford Police responded to a traffic accident involving a pedestrian near the 2100 block of N. Central Avenue in Rockford.

Police say the pedestrian was rushed to the hospital but later died from their injuries.

**NEW UPDATE** Fatal Pedestrian Traffic accident at 2100 N Central Ave. N Central Ave north and southbound lanes will be shut down between Kilburn Ave and Gilbert Ave for further accident reconstruction. Please avoid the area and find alternate routes. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 3, 2020

The area has been blocked off between Kilburn and Gilbert Avenues as investigators reconstruct the accident. We will have more details as they become available.

