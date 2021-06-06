MYSTERY WIRE — The New York Times is reporting about the contents of a soon-to-be released Pentagon investigation into the UFO mystery. The Times says the report to congress will leave open the question of whether some UFOs are alien spacecraft.

The initial New York Times headline was “Government Finds no Evidence UFOs are Alien Spacecraft” before changing it to “U.S. Finds No Evidence of Alien Technology in Flying Objects, but Can’t Rule It Out, Either.”

A more accurate headline could have been, “Pentagon Says We Don’t Know What UFOs Are” or even “Pentagon Says UFOs Are Not Secret American Technology.”

The Times sourced two unnamed officials who’ve seen a classified report, not yet provided to Congress. They told the Times the report analyzes more than 120 UFO incidents over the past 13 years.

Much of the evidence was previously compiled into a briefing document produced by the UAP Task Force, a report that includes startling images of craft considered to be true unknowns. A few images and videos from that report have already been made public by Mystery Wire and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell.

This includes photos taken by U.S. Navy pilots off the east coast and videos recorded by the Navy off the west coast.

The east coast photos are from March 2019 and show three objects now known as the Acorn, the Sphere, and the Metallic Blimp.

Metallic Blimp

Sphere

Acorn

The west coast photos and videos are from July 2019 and show pyramid shaped objects above the USS Russell, a sphere disappearing into the ocean not too far from the USS Omaha, and radar showing multiple unidentified objects surrounding the USS Omaha.

Navy images showing trans-medium Sphere travel from the air to underwater. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

Still images from video recorded by the U.S. Navy showing Pyramid shaped UAPs flying above the USS Russell. (Image sourced by @JeremyCorbell)

Two other incidents evaluated by the UAP Task Force are the so-called Gimbal UFO event off the Florida coast in 2015 and the Tic Tac incident off southern California in 2004.

Still image from Tic Tac video.

Still image from the ‘Gimbal” video.

The Times says the unreleased report leaves open the question of whether the amazing technology might belong to a foreign adversary. David Fravor, the pilot who first chased the Tic Tac, shared his opinion with Mystery Wire in 2019. “If you’d asked me in 2004, I didn’t know,” Fravor said. “ My thing is it’s now almost 15 years later, and that technology is still there. No one has figured it out, or no one has seen it. You can hide stuff. You can hide stuff for a long time. But hiding stuff for 15 years is, I think it gets harder and harder and harder.”

If the Times story is accurate, then the upcoming UFO report will be amazingly similar to an assessment known as the Twining Memo, written by an American general back in 1947, which basically said these things are real, but we don’t know whose they are.

The biggest news in the Times story is that the report will essentially rule out the possibility that secret American military tech is responsible for the most notable UFO incidents.

Fmr. Sen. Harry Reid (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Nevada Senator Harry Reid, who co-sponsored the predecessor program to the UAP Task Force, AATIP, has said all along that the Russians and Chinese are studying the UFO mystery.

Lue Elizondo, who spent ten years as head of the AATIP UFO investigation, says the technology seen by U.S. pilots is beyond anything known on Earth. He told Mystery Wire that the U.S., Russia, and China are all in the same boat.

Luis Elizondo

“We may be dealing with something here that we really don’t understand,” Elizondo said in a May 2021 interview with Mystery Wire. “Because if we’re having the same problem that Russia and other countries, then chances are this is a topic that is of mutual concern and interest for more than just the United States. In fact, it would paint a picture that this is not a US phenomenon at all, but rather a global phenomenon.”

The UAP report is due in Congress by June 25th. What we do not yet know is what access the UAP Task Force had to classified files and materials stashed in dark corners of the Pentagon or CIA.

Col. John Alexander (Ret.)

After 70 years of secrecy, did the Task Force crack that veil of secrecy in 6 months? Retired intelligence officer Col. John Alexander doubts it. “I think there’s two issues, the most serious pushback, you’re not gonna see, that’s going to happen behind the curtain, if you will. When I say “hell we no we won’t go,” you know, I’m not going to provide the data.”

The biggest difference between the upcoming UFO report and previous statements provided by the Pentagon is that the military is no longer being dismissive of UFOs or trying to brush them off as swamp gas or weather balloons.