DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (WTVO) — With temperatures reaching an incinerating 128 degrees Fahrenheit, you would assume everyone would avoid traveling to the infamous Death Valley National Park in southeast California.

You would be wrong.

Home to the hottest recorded temperature in history; Furnace Creek — an especially sizzling section of Death Valley — has tourists flocking to feel the burn.

“I just want to go to a place, sort of like Mount Everest, to say, you know, you did it,” said Las Vegas native William Cadwallader, a frequent visitor of Death Valley.

“We heard when we were in Las Vegas that they all just said ‘please bring water’ because we know that it is so dangerous,” said Scottish tourist Alessia Dempster. “I mean there’s, like, signs everywhere that say ‘heat kills.'”

Those signs didn’t deter Dempster or her sister, who braved the heat with plenty of water in hand.

Despite death being a real risk in Death Valley, a 65-year-old man from San Diego who was found dead in his vehicle at Death Valley earlier this month, tourists are taking their chances.

“It’s hot, but the scenery is awesome,” said Indiana native Josh Miller.

Visitors this week may be in for a break, however, as temperatures in Death Valley are only supposed to reach a high of 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

