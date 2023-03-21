UPDATE (1:56 p.m.) The body was found by Peoria police at approximately 10:46 a.m. on Tuesday just north of the Riverplex.

The Peoria County Coroner will release information about the body at a future date.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact PPD Criminal

Investigations Division Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 (anonymously), or

Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

UPDATE (12:49 p.m.) — Jamie Harwood has released a statement on the body found in the Illinois River.

According to Harwood the body was found on the bank of the river, and partially submerged.

He said that they are not releasing additional information on the body until it has been identified and the next of kin has been notified.

An autopsy is planned for Wednesday.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to a body that was found in the Illinois River near the Peoria RiverPlex Tuesday.

According to Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria, the body was noticed by a person walking on the bike trail, who called 911.

The Peoria Fire Department is currently working to retrieve the body from the water.

No other information is available at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.