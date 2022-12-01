(WTVO) — Pepsi is challenging fans to try a “naughty new twist” on tradition by mixing Pepsi with milk and cookies — or, “Pilk and Cookies” as the company puts it — as a tasty gift for Santa this Christmas.

Pepsi has partnered with actress Lindsay Lohan for the holiday campaign, giving 25 fans a chance to win by participating. To enter, fans must follow @Pepsi on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok and share a photo or video of their “dirty, delicious Pilk and Cookies treat” with the hashtags #PilkandCookies and #Sweepstakes.

The combination of milk and soda is colloquially known as “dirty soda,” Pepsi says, a tradition going back decades and recently gaining attention on TikTok.