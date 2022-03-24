(WTVO) — Pepsi is teaming up with IHOP to celebrate pancake lovers everywhere with the release of a limited-edition Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola.

According to a press release, “Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola will only be available through the #ShowUsYourStack program on Instagram and Twitter. Starting this morning, fans looking to get their hands on this limited-edition drop of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola can post a photo or video of their stack(s) of pancakes on Instagram or Twitter tagging #ShowUsYourStack.”

“There is truly nothing quite like the indulgent taste of Pepsi Maple Syrup Cola – sweet maple syrup blended with the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with IHOP on this special initiative, as it isn’t often we get to bring together two iconic brands to satisfy the cravings of pancake and Pepsi lovers alike,” said Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Previously, Pepsi has released several unique flavors based on other brands, including Pepsi X Peeps, Pepsi Apple Pie, and Pepsi x Cracker Jack.