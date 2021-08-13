Performers with Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre educate the next generation during Camp Supernova

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)- Camp Supernova ends with a bang, as kids from the Rockford Boys and Girls Club take what they’ve learned to the stage.

“Sometimes, some things were hard, but we practiced and practiced until we got it,” said camper Kamya Davis.

“That’s the beauty, right?,” said acting instructor Andres Garcia. “You get to see all of your hard work kind of come together and they tell a story or they just entertain us and have a good time.”

Throughout the week-long program, instructors from Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre give lessons in dance, acting, and prop design. Then it’s up to the students to put together their final performance.

“Coming in they were kind of shy, they had a lot of trouble talking loudly in front of people, but now they’ve broken out of their shell and I think it really helps them be more confident and know that it’s all going to be okay as long as they try their best,” said Garcia.

The idea is to introduce local youth to the performing arts. Garcia believes this type of education can be overlooked in schools.

“Nothing wrong with the STEM parts of education, but I think the arts are very important too,” he said. “In developing a whole, well-rounded human being. So I’m really excited we get to carry this generation forward and teach them those important things.”

Another benefit, according to counselor Dom Reyes, is building friendships between campers. Reyes only recently discovered his passion for theater, and thinks Camp Supernova could help kids find a performing arts family earlier on.

“Having this kind of community, where I can confide in, I wish I had it as a kid,” Reyes said. “Seeing each other dance, seeing each other act, being able to break down those barriers and showing your true self, it’s something that kids see.”

Camp Supernova is funded through several local grants.

Starlight Theatre will be hosting performances throughout the rest of the summer. This weekend, you can check out either “Pinkalicious” or “Once Upon A Mattress.”