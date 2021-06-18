Perryville, N. Second Street bike paths to get upgrades, thanks to Illinois grant

(WTVO) — Winnebago County and the City of Loves Park are receiving over $2.5 million to update bike paths and sidewalks.

Loves Park will get the bulk of the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program grant for a plan for a $2 million extension of the IL 251 streetscape.

The shared-use bike path and sidewalk along N. 2nd Street, from River Lane to Windsor Road, will be a way for pedestrians and bicyclists to move about without using the street.

Traffic signals and street lights will also get an upgrade, as well as some new landscaping.

Winnebago County will use its $660,000 to extend the bike path along Perryville Road. The extra 1.4 miles to the north will be used to connect Rockford with Loves Park and Machesney Park.