Person in wheelchair injured after hit-and-run in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 9:40 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford police officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run at the intersection of N. Mulford Road and Executive Parkway in Rockford.

Officials say that a light-colored SUV truck hit a person in a wheelchair and took off north on Executive Parkway.

Investigators say that the individual was treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave n anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

