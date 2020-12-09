Pet adoptions only $25 for ‘Empty the Shelter’ event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local animal shelter is lowering its prices to help find pets their forever homes. It’s part of the Bissell Empty the Shelter Holiday Hope event.

You can adopt a cat or dog for $25 at Winnebago County Animal Services.

Each adoption includes a spay or neuter, microchipping, and vaccines. The application still needs to be filled out. You can get a headstart by filling it out online.

The adoption event ends on December 10th.

