Petition calls for resignation from Stephenson County board member after suggestion on sexual harassment policies

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport woman is taking action after hearing insensitive comments made during a Stephenson County committee meeting.
The response comes in the forms of an online petition and protest. Earlier this month, Stephenson County Board Member Alvin Wire suggested a change to a sexual harassment policy–placing blame on the victim instead of the harasser.
The petition calls for Wire’s resignation. Over 500 people have signed it as of Wednesday evening. A protest is also scheduled for Saturday. Organizers are calling Saturday’s demonstration Wire’s “retirement party.”
Wire has been removed from all committes.
